Bodycam footage shows dramatic river rescue in Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has released shocking new bodycam video of the water rescue from the Menomonee River on Monday. Because of the weekend’s historic rainfall, the river’s water levels were much higher when a father and son jumped into the water to save their dog.

In Menomonee Falls on Monday around 4:30 PM, several departments worked together to save a father and son from the Menomonee River. Witnesses told police that the family dog, named Blue, had jumped into the river. That’s when the father jumped in after the dog, and then the son after his dad. Bystanders were tossing branches, trying to help them get out.

The strong current took them downriver, where they eventually grabbed onto a branch. “Hold it tight! We got it. We got it. We’ll come to you next. Try to stay back,” said one of the first responders to the son, heard on bodycam video. Since the son is a minor, he is not being identified.

As crews were able to pull out the dad, eventually getting him onto the raft, the son couldn’t hold on any longer. “He’s gone! Help! … He’s going down the river! Go down there!” the crews exclaimed, as the son floated downstream.

Additional police bodycam video shows them on a bridge, looking for the son, whose head eventually bobs up, though he couldn’t get a hold of the rescue rope, as police said he “might be unconscious.”

Eventually, near Shorecrest Drive, crews were able to remove him from the river, as he was “conscious, breathing, and alert”.

The Father and son were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog that was believed to be lost was later found by the other son sitting outside the dad’s truck.

