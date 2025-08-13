Family says Kansas City, Kansas, man killed by police needed treatment

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Relatives of a man shot and killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police last week say he was struggling with mental health issues and needed medical care.

Family members identified the man as Paul “P.J.” Beasley Jr., a father of two.

His cousin, Asura Imen, said Beasley had taken a psychedelic drug while in Denver that they believe was laced, leading to ongoing mental health problems.

“He was a man that took care of his family. His mom, his father and his girlfriend, Monique,” Imen said. “His oldest child passed in his arms from a heart defect that they knew nothing about. And I know that that changed him.”

Imen said Beasley was hospitalized multiple times because of the drug’s effects but was denied adequate treatment.

“He deserved better than what he received from the medical system,” she said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the incident began Friday on State Avenue when Beasley told a cashier to call 911 and report a robbery.

An officer saw him with a gun and followed him outside. Police said five officers opened fire after he confronted them.

“We have to continue to deal with the tragedy of it,” said Robert Coppage, Beasley’s godfather. “All we want is for people to get the help that they need. That’s it. We just want people to get the help that they need.”

The KBI is investigating the shooting.

