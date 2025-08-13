Skip to Content
Kansas resident turns 108 years old

    WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A resident at Mount St. Mary is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Sister Sedonia turned 108 years old Tuesday. She was born on her Grandfather’s homestead in Capron, Oklahoma on August 12, 1917, and is the 7th out of 9 children.

Sr. Sedonia started her Novitiate in 1935 at the age of 18. Before retiring in 2006, she was known for her decade-long work with the Perpetual Help Center, and worked with the parish and provided Perpetual help to local Parishes.

Sr. Sedonia’s younger biological sister also lives at Mount St. Mary. Sr. Margert Ellen is 105.

