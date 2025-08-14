17-year-old boy called ‘Miracle Patient’ after spleen rupture

By Liz Schultz

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — What started as an ordinary day quickly turned into a life-threatening emergency for 17-year-old Truman Davis.

His parents, Heather and Ben Davis, described the terrifying moment he collapsed in their bathroom, struggling to stay conscious. “He said, ‘I think you need to call,’” Heather recalled. “He was extremely hot and sweaty. We called 911 right away.”

Emergency Medical Services responded immediately, performing CPR and stabilizing Truman before rushing him to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. When he arrived, doctors discovered that Truman’s organs were beginning to shut down due to a ruptured spleen, which was caused by complications from mononucleosis – a rare but serious development.

MercyOne’s emergency team quickly took action. They determined Truman needed an emergency splenectomy to save his life. He also required massive blood transfusions as his body battled to recover.

“It was very frightening at that point,” Ben said. “But they got him in the ambulance and took care of him from there. We felt really comforted along the way.”

Watching their son fight for his life left the Davis family overwhelmed with gratitude. “It really does take a team, a village to make these miracles happen,” Heather said. “We feel really blessed.”

“We’ve really seen miracles, and we feel very fortunate for the outcome,” Heather added.

According to MercyOne, Truman is recovering well and is expected to be discharged this Thursday.

Doctors describe Truman as a “miracle patient,” praising his determination and the quick actions of both EMS and hospital staff that saved his life.

