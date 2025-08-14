Bacteria that can cause flesh-eating disease found in swimmer

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

BOURNE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning residents and visitors about a dangerous bacterium that can cause a flesh-eating disease in a person who was swimming at a Cape Cod beach.

A rare case of Vibrio vulnificus infection — a dangerous bacterium more commonly found in Gulf Coast states — was detected in a person who swam at a beach on Buzzards Bay, officials said.

“People with open wounds who spend time in the water, or those who consume contaminated shellfish, can develop an infection when the bacteria enter the body. Sometimes these infections can spread through the bloodstream and cause severe, even life-threatening illness,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

Some infections can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies.

There have been seven confirmed Vibrio vulnificus cases among Massachusetts residents in the last several years, including four that were likely exposed in the Bay State, officials said.

People with liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia and those receiving immunosuppressive therapy for the treatment of disease are at greater risk for severe disease from Vibrio following exposure.

Anyone with an open wound, including one from a recent surgery, piercing or tattoo, should cover it with a waterproof bandage or stay out of coastal waters.

In addition to wound infections, Vibrio bacteria can also cause gastrointestinal illness when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters.

