Baltimore’s former Confederate monuments to be on display in LA museum

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WMAR) — After they were removed in the middle of night, Baltimore’s former Confederate statues will be on display in Los Angeles.

They will be at the Museum of Contemporary Art, as part of a show called “Monuments.”

The museum says the decommissioned statues will be shown in their varying conditions, vandalism included.

“The decommissioned monuments in the exhibition illustrate the evolution of the Confederate monument from its roots in a funerary impulse to its rise as a crystalline symbol of a white supremacist ideology, whose obstinacy became increasingly conspicuous against calls for civil rights,” the museum said.

The exhibition presents monuments from Baltimore, Richmond, Charlottesville, New Orleans and Raleigh.

Back in 2017, crews removed four Confederate statues in Baltimore overnight.

The move came after the city council voted unanimously to remove the monuments following deadly violence at a racially charged rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead.

The monuments include the Roger B. Taney Monument from Mt. Vernon, the Confederate Women’s Monument from North Baltimore, the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument from the Wyman Park Dell and the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from Bolton Hill.

