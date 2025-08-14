Horse rescued from pit, officials say

By Caroline Zeghibe

REISTERSTOWN, Maryland (WBAL) — Firefighters were called to an unusual rescue Thursday morning in Reisterstown, where a horse was trapped after falling into a pit.

Baltimore County firefighters were joined by the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services’ Special Operations team in the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road in Reisterstown.

Baltimore County fire officials said a horse walked over a wooden plank that was covering a pit, the plank gave way and the horse fell into the pit that’s about 8-10 feet deep.

A special crane was called in from a tow company to assist in the rescue. The horse was sedated and removed from the pit around 9:36 a.m.

A vet at the scene evaluated the horse, which did not appear to be injured.

