In-custody death of man during arrest leads to investigation

By Beth Carlson

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — KETV spoke to officials after Bellevue police released a statement that a 43-year-old man died Sunday while being taken into custody.

Officials have not released what caused Justin Lieffers’ death. Bellevue could not confirm information as the investigation is ongoing. Lieutenant Howard Banks added that there is an ongoing investigation led by the Sarpy County Force Investigation Team.

“It’s still early in the investigation phase, but Sunday afternoon, I did get a call from law enforcement that this event had happened, that the investigation was underway. Multi-jurisdictional agency had come in, which is the norm in a situation like this. It was a very active investigation,” Sarpy County Attorney’s Office Chief Deputy John Reisz said.

Reisz said he also could not comment on the nature of the death. KETV asked him what use of force causes death during arrest.

“We haven’t received any briefings yet from law enforcement that indicate any particular use of force,” Reisz said. “I understand that there was some concerning behaviors. I couldn’t describe them for you. This was just a very general briefing that was given early on, and that was a cause of concern.”

The incident occurred on Sunday when officers responded to a call near South 28th Avenue and Cedar Island Road for a naked man in the reporting party’s swimming pool who then allegedly attempted to enter the house.

The man was found by officers near 27th and Fairview Streets, where he ran from police. He was then caught, and police attempted to take him into custody.

He physically resisted, according to Bellevue police. The officers “subdued” the man and put him in handcuffs. He then became unresponsive.

Officers performed lifesaving measures on Lieffers and took him to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is in progress, according to officials. Investigation results will be given to the Sarpy County Attorney, who will present the evidence to a grand jury as part of standard procedure.

