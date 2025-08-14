Man blares train horn amid 10-year feud with LAPD

By Jeff Nguyen

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A Van Nuys man has resorted to routinely blaring a train horn throughout the day to get the Los Angeles Police Department to pay attention to his concerns.

For the past two weeks, Bernarda Phipps and her neighbors have endured the deafening sounds coming from Gary Boyadzhyan’s home along Peach Avenue. Neighbors have filed several noise complaints, with officers responding to Boyadzhyan’s home twice this Wednesday. Captain Christopher Zine said police have minimal options to enforce misdemeanors if an officer does not witness the crime.

“I mean, I don’t even know what to say about it,” Phipps said. “I feel bad for him.”

Boyadzhyan says he’s been trying to get the LAPD’s attention for about 12 years because he’s been the target of harassment and assault, but police won’t help him. He couldn’t provide proof of any police reports to support his claim.

“I’m sorry to all my neighbors, but my life is on the line,” Boyadzhyan said. “I’ve got no other choice. I don’t know what else to do.”

Boyadzhyan said four men assaulted him, but he did not have any visible injuries.

“They never even got to drop me on the floor,” Boyadzhyan said. “I was standing on two feet the whole time. Bruise on my back, my ear. Back of my head is swollen. I feel it when I touch it.”

The LAPD said they have issued a citation, but the City Attorney’s office will determine any penalty.

“I feel bad for him, honestly,” Phipps said. “He’s getting all this attention, but is he really solving his problems? I don’t know.”

LAPD has increased patrols in the area. Police arrested Boyadzhyan on Wednesday night for causing a public disturbance.

