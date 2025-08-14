Man describes moment he says woman was found naked, shot to death inside storage unit behind shopping plaza

By Alvieann Chandler, Cody Alcorn

ATLANTA (WXIA) — A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after a woman was found naked and shot inside a storage unit behind a shopping plaza Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police said officers were called to 2084 Campbellton Road SW around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman found dead.

The woman’s body was found in a storage unit behind a grocery store currently being renovated.

The homicide unit spent hours canvassing the area for clues, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

Surveillance cameras were spotted mounted on buildings near the scene.

A man who works at the Campbellton Plaza told 11Alive he was cleaning up trash behind the businesses when he heard another man screaming. He asked not to be identified.

“I poke my head around the truck and see him crouched down on the ground, knees to his head, just screaming,” he said. “He said, ‘There’s a dead body back there, there’s a dead body back there.’”

Those who live in the area said the victim had been in the area only a few months and was known to people nearby. Another person who worked at the shopping plaza said they’d often seen the victim walking back and forth around the plaza.

A man who showed up at the scene Wednesday evening said he’s lived in the area for more than two decades. He said he knew the victim and said she’d been staying inside the storage unit where her body was found.

A mattress could be seen propped up inside the storage unit.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has not released the woman’s name.

Atlanta Police are urging anyone with information to call Atlanta police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

