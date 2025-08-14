Officers killed domestic violence suspect after hours-long standoff, police say

By Cornell Barnard

SANTA ROSA, California (KGO) — Santa Rosa Police say officers killed an armed suspect early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff that began Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to Keegan Drive around 10 p.m. for a domestic violence call not far from Highway 12 and the Cesar Chavez Language Academy.

There were reports of a suspect armed with a gun after a possible dispute with an ex-partner.

Police say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say officers tried to negotiate with the suspect, but then around 4 a.m. officers shot and killed the person.

“Santa Rosa PD responded where they spoke with him, tried to make contact with him for over six hours, and then he came out of the residence where a officer-involved shooting occurred,” Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Sgt. Valencia says they are working to confirm what kind of gun, if any, the suspect had in his hand during the incident.

No one else inside that home was injured and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

It’s unclear how many officers were involved.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is the second case of domestic violence in a week in Sonoma County after a murder-suicide involving an off-duty sheriff’s deputy on Monday.

