People being hit by cars caught on camera

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police are on the hunt for three separate drivers who have one thing in common.

Each one committed a hit-and-run offense and in two of the cases they sent victims to the hospital.

Those two incidents were caught on camera and investigators hope by sharing that video with KETV Crime Stoppers someone will come forward with information about the drivers.

The first case was just after midnight, July 12th.

A man was walking across the street at 24th and Lake when the driver of what appeared to be a white or silver Nissan Altima ran into him.

The driver did get out and briefly checked on the victim but then walked away.

She came back a short time later and instead of waiting for police, she drove off leaving the man lying in the street with a broken kneecap.

A nearby business got a pretty clear picture of who police are looking for.

The second case happened about 11 o’clock the next night.

A man is waiting to cross the street at 13th and Capitol and when it was his turn he got on his motorized skateboard and entered the crosswalk.

That’s when a car ran a red light and slammed into the man.

While he was lying motionless on the ground, the car stopped for a few seconds, and then sped away, running at another red light in the process.

The victim may have been fortunate in that his injuries are a broken collarbone and a possible head injury.

Police said the car involved appeared to be a dark 1997-2005 Buick Park Avenue.

The third case didn’t involve a person being hit, but rather a building.

Just before noon on July 24th someone was driving a white Chevy Trailblazer near 100th and Kansas Avenue when a witness said the driver abruptly backed up, went down a steep incline and hit the building causing considerable damage.

The man then got in his SUV and took off.

Investigators said he’s white and may be in his thirties or forties.

Anyone with information about any of these hit-and-run crimes is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers:

(402) 444-STOP (7867)

omahacrimestoppers.org

“P3 Tips” Mobile App

All tipsters stay anonymous but could still get a cash reward.

