Uber driver arrested after repeatedly running over pedestrian, killing them

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly running over a pedestrian, killing them near Circa Resort and Casino.

Metro Police initially received reports of a car that had hit a pedestrian at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8. The victim, 56-year-old Matthew Bowen, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at UMC.

According to an arrest report sent to Channel 13, the suspect, Kevin Vo, 45, was parked on the west side of 1st Street when he got into an argument with an unknown man.

Vo exited his Cadillac to confront the unknown man and re-entered his car, beginning to reverse his car into the direction of the unknown man. At the same time that Vo put his car in reverse, Bowen walked behind the car and was struck, knocked to the ground, and run over by the Cadillac. Vo missed the unidentified man.

Vo pulled forward towards the unknown man’s location and missed him, hitting yellow guard poles protecting the loading dock area of the Circa Hotel. In moving forward, Vo ran over Bowen again.

The unknown man ran on foot and has not been identified.

An officer performed a sobriety test on Vo and determined that he was impaired.

In an interview with police, Vo said he was driving for Uber, waiting for a fare, when he was allegedly approached by an unknown man who said he was going to kill Vo.

Vo stated that the unknown man attempted to enter his car. Vo exited and entered the car. Vo states that he wanted to leave the area, so he tried to reverse his vehicle, recalled hitting someone, and tried to pull forward to get the car off of the person. Vo remembers accelerating forward and colliding with the building when he states the vehicle rolled back.

Vo says he went out to check on the person and noticed the car was still moving, so he put it in park. He says he went on to check on the person when a crowd gathered.

Vo is being charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

