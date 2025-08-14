Video shows after-school fight; superintendent says parents encouraged it

By Matthew Dietz

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WLWT) — A group of students were seen fighting just off campus in North College Hill, according to the district’s superintendent.

Video provided to WLWT shows part of the fight taking place.

Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. says two parents were encouraging the fight, which happened Wednesday afternoon near Savannah Avenue and Dallas Avenue.

Blalock said he witnessed the fight and feels “frustrated and powerless.”

The fight came across police scanners as a serious altercation, though it’s not clear if the students had weapons or if anyone was arrested.

The superintendent did not disclose further details on how old the students were or if there were any serious injuries.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, Blalock reiterated the district’s “zero tolerance” policy of “violent, disruptive, harassing, intimidating, bullying or any other inappropriate behavior by its students.”

The letter says a student who fails to comply with the school’s rules or with “any reasonable request” made by school personnel on school property or at school events is subject to discipline regulations.

“The authority of school officials extends not only through the regular school day, but also the time between home and school and at school events outside of school hours and off school property,” the letter says.

Blalock described the chaos in a statement on social media, saying he saw two parents encourage two kids to “viciously” fight, with other students joining in.

The superintendent says he has the names of the students involved and will issue discipline for the incident on Thursday, which could include suspension or expulsion.

“We have community members in the City of North College Hill talking about how they can help the students in NCH and I appreciate all the positive things I have been reading, but NOTHING WILL CHANGE UNTIL THE PARENTS START ACTING LIKE ADULTS,” Blalock said.

