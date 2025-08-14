Woman charged with recording sex abuse of child and distributing it

By Pat Reavy

MURRAY, Utah (KSL) — A Murray woman has been arrested and charged Wednesday with filming herself sexually abusing a young boy and distributing the video more than 200 times.

Jodee Davis, 31, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, first-degree felonies.

The investigation began last week when FBI agents in Jacksonville, Florida, discovered “an online account posting child sexual abuse material on the internet. Florida FBI determined that the online account was posting the child sexual abuse material from a location in the state of Utah,” according to charging documents.

The account was traced back to Davis at her home in Murray, the charges state. On Aug. 8, agents served a search warrant on the residence.

“Law enforcement seized electronic devices in the home where the (she) resides, as well as (Davis’) cellphone, which was located elsewhere,” the charges say.

When questioned, Davis allegedly admitted to downloading child sex abuse material from the internet and uploading to one of her accounts. She also claimed she had sexually abused a child, video recorded herself doing it and “admitted to having posted or sent the video … roughly 200 times over the internet,” the charges allege.

