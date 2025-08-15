Crews recover body of hiker after fall in the Sandia Mountains

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Recovery efforts are underway after a hiker fell from the Sandia Crest and died.

The man was found near the Sandia Crest House Gift Shop on Sandia Crest Road. The hiker was described as being in his 50s, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are working to extract the body, as an investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

