Former APD cadet charged in connection with human smuggling in Albuquerque

By Vince Rodriguez

Albuquerque (KOAT) — A former Albuquerque Police Department cadet has been indicted on three federal charges related to alleged human smuggling and money laundering.

According to a criminal indictment filed in federal court, Nan Zhang, a former APD cadet, and Sanjay Khurana are alleged to have arranged rental agreements with people they knew or believed were involved in transporting or harboring undocumented migrants.

Court documents say both suspects began a working relationship with six alleged co-conspirators to rent multiple houses and apartments to use as alleged stash houses.

Documents say Zhang worked with the alleged co-conspirators by providing discounts, alerting them to law enforcement activities, and maintaining rental agreements.

According to court documents, one of the alleged co-conspirators was shot in the chest on Sept. 2, 2024. When law enforcement investigated that incident, documents say 12 undocumented migrants were found in the house where the shooting happened.

Documents indicate that undocumented migrants were apprehended by law enforcement on several different occasions at multiple properties across the city.

Zhang sued the City of Albuquerque after she claimed discrimination while at the Albuquerque Police Department Academy. She claims she underwent abuse and was given the nickname “Cadet COVID”. The lawsuit is still pending.

Zhang became an American citizen after coming to the country over 15 years ago.

Zhang and Khurana are expected to appear in federal court.

