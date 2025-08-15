Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

LA high school student taken into custody by immigration agents while walking his dog

By
Published 12:05 PM

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An 18-year-old student at Reseda Charter High School was taken into custody by federal immigration agents, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz was walking his dog last week when he was taken by masked agents, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help his family pay legal fees and other essentials.

The GoFundMe page said that agents tied his dog to a tree and unclipped its collar, letting the dog run loose on Sepulveda Boulevard.

Guerrero-Cruz helps take care of his 5-month-old twin brothers and his 6-year-old brother, the GoFundMe post said. He’s described in the post as a “devoted son, a caring brother, a loyal friend, and a valued member of our community.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but has not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content