Local experts share the dangers of the recently banned 7-OH

By Caleb Califano

STUART, Florida (WPBF) — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced an emergency rule making 7-hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH, a Schedule I controlled substance. This means it is now illegal to sell, possess, or distribute the compound in the state.

“We are taking emergency action now, because we see immediate danger,” Uthmeier said on Wednesday.

He added that the decision follows reports of increased emergency room visits and health incidents involving 7-OH, particularly among people under 25.

Found in products like drinks and gummies sold in gas stations, Uthmeier called the substance a dangerous opioid with a high potential for abuse. The new classification allows law enforcement to remove it from shelves immediately.

Dr. John Dyben with the Hanley Foundation said 7-OH is a compound in the kratom plant that the brain treats like any other opioid. While it naturally makes up only a small percentage of the plant, Dyben said concentrated forms are more powerful than morphine and can be highly addictive.

He warns it is especially dangerous when marketed to teens in sweetened drinks or gummies that appear harmless.

“Young people’s brains are still developing, and introducing strong, mood-altering substances during this time can increase the risk of addiction and long-term damage,” Dyben said.

The change in classification means stores must pull affected products immediately. Mozart Moraes, a clerk at A1 Discount Beverage in Stuart, said they did just that.

“We heard it from our distributors and they told us that we have to take it off the shelf,” Moraes said. “It’s for the welfare of the people and for the good of the people. People are being affected by that.”

Experts say that while legal action is a critical step, prevention, education, and treatment are also necessary to fully address the dangers of 7-OH.

