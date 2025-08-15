Man rescued after being trapped behind waterfalls for 2 days

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCAL, KCBS) — Tulare County deputies rescued a Long Beach man who was trapped behind the Seven Teacups waterfalls for two days.

Ryan Wardell, 46, planned to rappel down the waterfalls on Aug. 10 but suffered an equipment malfunction that trapped him behind the waterfall near the north fork of the Kern River. When he didn’t return to his car that night, his family called the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department to report him missing.

However, the department’s search and rescue team had to wait to begin their mission due to the time of day and the rough terrain. Early on Tuesday morning, the teams began their search for Wardell. They used a drone to check behind a large waterfall and found Wardell alive.

After being hoisted away by a helicopter crew, paramedics evaluated him at a nearby landing zone. Despite being stranded for two days, Wardell only sustained minor injuries and dehydration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.