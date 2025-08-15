Obama Rallies Texas Democrats Against GOP’s Gerrymandering Power Grab

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 15, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — At a critical crossroads for voting rights and fair representation, former President Barack Obama lent his voice—and unwavering support—to Texas House Democrats who’ve taken an extraordinary stand. Joining their virtual gathering from an undisclosed location, he praised their decision to leave the state and deny quorum as “courage in action,” calling out the GOP’s redistricting plan as a “systematic assault on democracy.”

This historic moment isn’t just about politics—it’s about protecting the voices of millions of Texans, including Houstonians, whose representation is on the line. Obama reminded them—and all of us—that democracy doesn’t happen on its own. It requires vigilance, inspiration, and collective resolve.

California is already stepping up to counteract these mid-decade gerrymanders, signaling that this fight extends far beyond Texas. Obama’s warning is clear: we must not let districts be pre-rigged before the votes are even cast.

This is no longer a back-page story. It’s a headline for every Texan—and especially for Houstonians—who believe fair maps and equitable representation matter. Stay loud. Stay informed. Let’s make sure democracy wins.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611