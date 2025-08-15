Pacific Grove nursing assistant arrested for alleged sexual assault against elderly patients; Attorney General

By Jeanette Bent

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office announced Thursday that Paul Nkoy Lumbi, Jr. of Monterey County was arrested on felony charges of alleged sexual assault of three elderly patients at Forest Hill Manor in Pacific Grove.

They said that Lumbi Jr. was working as a certified nursing assistant at the time of the alleged assaults.

“Caregivers have a responsibility to treat those in their care with compassion and dignity,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Sexual assault is always unacceptable and assaulting an individual during one of the most vulnerable and difficult periods of their life reaches a new low.”

The Monterey County Superior Court currently has the felony complaint, charging Lumbi Jr. with multiple felony counts of sexual assault including forcible lewd acts on a dependent adult, forcible rape, and rape of a person incapable of giving consent.

The Attorney General’s office says that Lumbi Jr. had worked at other facilities in Monterey County and is currently employed at Cypress Ridge Care Center.

