Several livestock dead after fire engulfs outbuildings near Tracy

By Lindsay Weber

TRACY, California (KCRA) — Several livestock are dead after a four-alarm vegetation fire spread to several outbuildings near Tracy on Thursday night, according to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority. One home was also damaged in the blaze.

Just before 10 p.m., officials said the fire was contained, but crews would continue to stay on the scene for mop-up.

Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire around 7:15 p.m. in the 31000 block of South Tracy Boulevard.

Officials said crews arrived to find that the fire had extended into multiple barns, stables and livestock enclosures.

The fire authority said initial access to the fire was hampered by livestock blocking entrances and roadways.

Officials said high winds drove the fire, escalating it to the four-alarm response.

Photos and video shared by the fire authority showed flames overtaking multiple structures, vehicles and equipment in the area, with a thick haze of smoke obstructing visibility.

A residence sustained minor damage from the fire.

Crews from Tracy, Lathrop, Manteca, Stockton, and the Defense Logistics Agency will work through the night to fully control the fire.

No people were injured in the fire, but several livestock died, officials said. The fire agency did not know the total number of animals killed or the species.

