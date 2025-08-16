Man suspected of touching children at Mpls. park fired officer’s holstered gun during arrest, charges say

By WCCO Staff

Minneapolis (WCCO) — A man police suspected of “touching children” at a Minneapolis park grabbed and fired an officer’s gun during his arrest on Tuesday, charges state.

The gun was holstered when the shooting occurred, and no one was seriously injured, police said.

The man is charged with second-degree assault and disarming a peace officer, a criminal complaint filed Thursday shows.

Charging documents said officers responded to Mueller Park after a caller reported someone touching children inappropriately.

One officer found a man matching the description of the suspect in a nearby alley. The complaint states he “refused to comply and actively and physically resisted” the officer. The two fell to the ground during the struggle, at which point the officer used his Taser.

“At some point during the altercation, the defendant was able to get his finger into the trigger guard and discharge the weapon,” the complaint states.

The man kept resisting, but was eventually arrested with the help of multiple officers, investigators said.

In an interview with police, the man allegedly said he was upset about the Taser and wanted to fire a warning shot. He later said he was going “f*** [the officer’s] life up,” the complaint states, then mimed firing a gun while saying, “f*** you, f*** your job, lose your family.”

The man is in custody. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara previously said law enforcement knew the suspect, who has a history of assault and criminal sexual conduct.

