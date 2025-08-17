The Mystery of the Zip-tied Squirrel: Animal shelter is looking for answers

By Doug Myers

Click here for updates on this story

GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) — A North Texas animal shelter is trying to solve a troubling mystery: How did a squirrel end up with a zip tie tightly fastened around its neck?

The Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center has released a series of questions to help guide the investigation.

“We will not tolerate cruelty toward ANY animal in Garland… wild or domestic,” Garland’s animal control and enforcement office said in a social media post. “This incident is serious, and we need your help.”

Squirrel found near Garland coffee shop

The zip-tied squirrel was found near Pink Coffee, a gourmet coffee roastery and café at Buckingham and Shiloh. It received immediate veterinary care, removing the zip tie, and has been recovering at a local rescue group.

Officials ask key questions

The incident left the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center with some questions:

Have you seen anything unusual in the area? How do you think a zip tie might have ended up around the squirrel’s neck? Was it an accident? Did someone do this on purpose?

Contact information for tips

Anyone with information is urged to contact Garland Animal Services at (972) 205-3570 Option 2 or email animalservices@garlandtx.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.