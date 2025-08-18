10-year-old farmer makes history with full-ride HBCU scholarship for agriculture

By Kaitlyn Ross, Jon Samuels

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WXIA) — At just 10 years old, Kendall Rae Johnson’s green thumbs are redefining what success looks like.

The South Fulton fifth grader is the youngest certified farmer in the United States—a title she earned at six years old through passion, determination, and a backyard garden that’s changing her life.

Now, Kendall Rae is making history again: she’s been awarded a full-ride scholarship to South Carolina State University—not for sports, but for agriculture.

It’s because farming is more than a hobby. It’s her future.

In her backyard garden, success doesn’t look like trophies or medals—it looks like sunshine, soil, and the joy of watching something grow. From tending vegetables to caring for farm animals, Kendall Rae is proving that dreams can take root anywhere.

“She just wanted to grow,” her mom, Ursula, said. “Once she found her love of growing, that blossomed into what you see today.”

Kendall Rae leads her family farm and even helps her parents manage their crops and livestock. Her mother says their family is following her lead.

“It’s living with the ceiling open,” Ursula said. “We have no idea where we’re going, but we’re just following.”

Kendall Rae’s incredible work caught the attention of South Carolina State University’s president, who awarded her a full-ride scholarship to the HBCU typically reserved for athletes. It will cover tuition, fees, room and board.

Her mother said the university president’s reaction was just as precious as her daughter’s.

Alexander Conyers told her that he is able to give scholarships to athletes. Ursula said that he explained that if he is able to award scholarships to athletes, he should be able to do that for “an ag scholar.”

Kendall Rae was thrilled by the news.

“I’m the first 10-year-old to get a full-ride scholarship!” she said.

Her goal? To expand her farm to 100 acres, with longhorn cattle, poultry, and more.

Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry, and Kendall Rae’s story is planting seeds for future farmers, too.

And she’s not just growing her own farm—she’s helping other kids start theirs. As a USDA National Urban Agriculture Youth Ambassador, part of her mission is to encourage children across the country to apply for USDA youth farming scholarships, just like she did.

“I want to tell them to keep growing. Keep going. Keep being amazing. You do you!” Kendall Rae said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.