40,000 pounds of steaks lost in semitruck fire

<i>Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District/KOMU via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Interstate 44 eastbound at the 174-mile marker.
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Interstate 44 eastbound at the 174-mile marker.
Jacob Richey

    PHELPS COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — Forty thousand pounds of ribeye steaks are a total loss after the semitruck carrying them caught fire in Phelps County Monday morning, according to a local fire protection district.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Interstate 44 eastbound at the 174-mile marker, which is in western Phelps County.

The Fire District wrote on Facebook that the response to the fire shut down both lanes of I-44 eastbound.

The Fire District said this was its eighth vehicle fire in three weeks.

