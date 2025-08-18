Woman battling breast cancer loses everything in flood

By Rebecca Klopf

MUSKEGO, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A Muskego woman already fighting breast cancer now faces another devastating challenge after floodwaters destroyed her home.

Alice Worske, 54, woke up to a terrifying sight last Saturday when she found two feet of water rising next to her bed. Her German Shepherd, Sasha, was with her as the floodwaters made it impossible to leave.

“I was terrified. I couldn’t stop shaking,” Worske said. “I’m still shaking.”

The flooding was so severe that rescue crews going door-to-door had to evacuate Worske and her dog, Sasha.

“They had to come and get me by boat,” she said.

This disaster comes at an especially difficult time for Worske, who has been battling breast cancer.

“In December, I found a lump on my breast,” Worske said.

She had recently recovered from a mastectomy and had just returned to work, focusing on beating cancer when the flooding hit.

Neighbors and community members came to fill up a dumpster worth of items that needed to be removed from her house. The Schanen family is among those volunteering their time.

“Just a few hours to help. Come out and help,” said Nathan Schanen, one of the volunteers.

Timothy Schanen added, “Got time? You can help other people.”

Despite losing nearly everything, Worske expressed profound gratitude for the community support she’s receiving during this challenging time.

“I thank God for all these people in the community,” Worske said.

Unfortunately, insurance is unlikely to cover the extensive damage, and her home is currently unlivable. The flooding destroyed virtually all of her possessions.

“Everything is gone, just gone. I have nothing,” Worske said. “I was just very happy I was rescued with my dog. She is the only thing I have.”

For those wanting to help Alice Worske, a GoFundMe has been established. You can find the link for it here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTMJ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

