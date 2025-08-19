Affidavit: Couple accused of living with corpse for nearly 2 years as dogs chewed on body

By Robert Garrison

Click here for updates on this story

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KMGH) — A Lakewood couple has been arrested, accused of living with the corpse of their dead friend for his Social Security payments as their pet Chihuahuas chewed on the body, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 on Monday.

James Agnew, 55, and Suzanne Agnew, 57, were arrested last month on charges related to the alleged abuse of a corpse, which belonged to James Francis O’Neill, 64, whom the suspects told police was involved in a romantic relationship with the couple.

O’Neill is believed to have died sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 20, 2023, at the couple’s apartment unit in the 3400 block of S. Ammons Street.

The victim’s brother led authorities to the couple’s home after contacting the Lakewood Police Department in June, concerned about his brother’s whereabouts, as he had not been in contact with O’Neill since 2019.

Following multiple visits to the couple’s home, where they were refused entry into the apartment, police returned on July 3 and served a search warrant, discovering O’Neill’s body, the court documents state.

According to the affidavit, the suspects admitted to investigators that they decided not to report O’Neill’s death because of ongoing Social Security deposits to the victim’s account, which the couple allegedly had access to and spent more than $17,000 of during the 18 months his death went unreported.

O’Neill’s body was kept in a deflated air mattress because Suzanne Agnew allegedly told investigators that her eight Chihuahuas “began ‘chewing’ on him,” according to the affidavit.

The couple was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on several charges, including abuse of a corpse, tampering with a deceased human body, and theft.

The suspects suggested that O’Neill’s death was due to poor health rather than foul play.

No homicide charges have been filed in the case, and his official cause and manner of death have not been released.

Denver7 has reached out to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, but has yet to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.