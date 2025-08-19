Lori Vallow Daybell leaves Arizona jail cell and is flown back to Idaho

By Nate Eaton

PHOENIX, Arizona (eastidahonews.com) — Lori Vallow Daybell is back in Idaho where she will spend the rest of her life behind bars in Pocatello.

Daybell has been incarcerated at the Estrella Jail in Maricopa County, Arizona, since November 2023. She left the facility early Monday morning and was flown to Idaho, according to a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. She was then booked into the Idaho Department of Correction Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

Video released from the sheriff’s office shows multiple armed deputies escorting Daybell from her cell as she wears handcuffs and leg shackles. She is walked outside and before being placed in a law enforcement SUV, she smiles and looks up at the sky. A deputy puts on her seatbelt and Daybell is then driven away with multiple police SUVs in front and behind her. It’s unclear what time Daybell arrived in Idaho.

The move comes after Daybell was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit the murders of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Daybell had already been convicted in Idaho for murdering her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with conspiring to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s first wife. Following those convictions in 2023, the state of Arizona extradited her to Maricopa County with the understanding that she would return to Idaho to complete her life sentences.

During an interview with EastIdahoNews.com in June, Daybell complained about the conditions at the Estrella Jail and said she looked forward to returning to the Pocatello prison.

