Nominate Now: SBA Houston Opens 2026 National Small Business Week Awards

August 19, 2026 (Houston Style Magazine) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened nominations for the 2026 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards, shining a spotlight on the innovators, job creators, and community anchors that keep America moving. With 36 million small businesses powering 99% of U.S. enterprises, creating two out of every three new jobs, and employing about half of the nation’s workforce, this recognition is more than a plaque—it’s a platform. NSBW 2026 runs May 3–9, 2026. Nominations are open now.

Why this matters for Houston From Third Ward makers to Gulfton grocers, from East End logistics to Katy tech startups, Houston’s small-business ecosystem fuels our region’s resilience and cultural flavor. NSBW honors that spirit—celebrating growth, innovation, and the grit it takes to serve customers, hire neighbors, and reinvest locally. SBA leaders note that National Small Business Week highlights the incredible achievements of American entrepreneurs—and Houston’s track record speaks for itself. This is the moment to elevate the owners and teams who kept doors open, created jobs, and turned big ideas into lasting opportunity. Key dates & how to nominate • Nomination portal: sba.gov/nsbw • Deadline: 6:00 AM CT, December 8, 2025 (electronic submissions only) • Ceremonies: Local celebrations in May 2026 • Local help: See the Houston District Office Awards page for contacts, forms, and criteria

Award categories (a sample) • Small Businessperson of the Year • Small Business Exporter • Disaster Recovery (resilience & rebuilding) • Federal Procurement (success in government contracting) …and additional honors recognizing leadership, impact, and growth.

Who should be nominated? • Founders and family businesses that create jobs and give back • Firms that expanded exports, entered federal contracting, or pivoted to meet new market needs • Entrepreneurs who led recovery efforts after disasters and kept employees working • Community-minded enterprises making measurable equity and inclusion gains

Make your nomination shine (editor’s tips) 1. Lead with outcomes: Growth in jobs, revenue, export volume, new contracts—put numbers to your impact. 2. Tell the Houston story: Neighborhood roots, local hires, supplier diversity, and community partnerships matter. 3. Show resilience: Describe obstacles (supply chain, disasters, financing) and how you adapted. 4. Document excellence: Upload certifications, testimonials, media coverage, and awards. 5. Mind the checklist: Use the SBA forms and criteria exactly as requested and submit before the deadline.

Houston Style Magazine’s take Small businesses are where the American Dream gets clocked in, shift after shift. They’re the pop-up that became a landmark, the garage idea that built a payroll, the family shop that sponsors the local team. If that’s you—or someone you admire—nominate now. Recognition at NSBW can open doors to new customers, partnerships, and growth capital. Quick Reference (shareable) What: SBA 2026 National Small Business Week Awards When: Nominate by 6:00 AM CT, Dec. 8, 2025 | NSBW: May 3–9, 2026

