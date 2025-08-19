Police searching for suspect who’s been throwing bags of dog feces at LGBTQ+ youth center

By KABC News Staff

BELL, California (KABC) — The Bell Police Department is searching for the person who’s been throwing bags full of dog feces at a local LGBTQ+ youth center.

Investigators said the Mi SELA resource center on Florence Avenue has been targeted multiple times over the past several months. The suspect is reportedly throwing the bags in front of the building and above a ledge over the front entrance.

On Friday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced her office will be giving the youth center a $2,500 grant to upgrade its security cameras.

Mi SELA is operated by the Latino Equality Alliance, who released a statement on the incident on its Instagram. They offer a range of services, including mental health and substance abuse workshops, support groups for parents of LGBTQ+ people, community clean-ups and more.

“The fact that this person is going out of their way to do this says everything about them and nothing about our LGBTQ community in Southeast LA,” said Hahn in a statement. “This is gross and cowardly. I hope that the people who depend on Mi SELA know how much they are loved and supported in this community and do not take this hate to heart.”

The incident is currently being investigated as a vandalism case as detectives work to learn more about a possible motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bell Police Department.

