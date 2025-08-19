The worst golf course in America is in Weston, Massachusetts, according to new ranking. Here’s why.

By Logan Hall

WESTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Several Massachusetts golf courses were ranked among the worst in the United States by a national golf website, but which one was the worst? It’s the Leo J. Martin Golf Course in Weston.

The 18-hole track is littered with dead grass patches, greens covered in weeds and dried-up dirt patches.

The worst golf course in the country Golf website MyGolfSpy ranked the Weston course first on its list of worst U.S. courses, citing its poor playing conditions. Among the other top spots for worst were Norwood County Club in Norwood, coming in third, and Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton, which came in fifth.

“The fairways are mostly dirt and sand, and when you get up to the green, if you hit a good shot and there’s absolutely no way of knowing where the putt’s going to go,” said golfer Jared McEvoy.

Despite its reputation, Leo J. Martin still attracts players looking for an affordable round of golf. Green fees on weekdays are $27 for 18 holes and $19 for nine, which are considered cheap for the Boston area.

“This is definitely the cheapest one you’ll find, and probably the one that’s most open,” said McEvoy.

Reviews online are less forgiving. One reviewer described the course as “the perfect place to twist an ankle,” while another wrote, “I’d rather stare at a wall for four hours.”

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation manages the course and says that they are working to update it. A spokesperson for the department said that they have hired a new maintenance director who is working to improve the course with a new irrigation system and a better plan for maintaining the green.

Despite the problems, the accessibility and price keep some golfers coming back. Tee times are usually available, and for some, the experience is more about playing a quick, casual round than pristine greens.

