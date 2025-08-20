‘Beyond deplorable:’ Prosecutor describes caretaker neglect that ended in homicide charges

By Beth Carlson

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Douglas County Prosecutors charged an Omaha caretaker with five felonies in the homicide of a 67-year-old woman.

53-year-old Nicky Budlong was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges that included manslaughter, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking. OPD said police investigators and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office found that the death of Kathy Snider on Feb. 12, 2025, was related to neglect by her caretaker, Budlong.

Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Don Kleine said Snider was forced to live in “beyond deplorable” conditions. The affidavit reveals little food, unlivable conditions, and severe mental and physical abuse of residents, as well as financial exploitation.

“They weren’t being fed properly. There were there was no sanitation. There were feces all over the house. They were living in squalid conditions, and then she was taking their financial resources that they did have for herself,” Kleine said.

Snider was one of four occupants under Budlong’s care. Three of the four residents were considered vulnerable adults under Nebraska law for various mental health and mobility impairments.

Snider’s autopsy revealed that she was suffering from pneumonia and severe malnutrition at the time of her death. Prior to moving in with Budlong, she weighed 163 lbs, according to police records. Snider’s autopsy weight was 91 lbs.

A journal from one resident details that all four occupants averaged one meal a day. It alleges that Snider had six meals in the last 30 days of her life, with little to no portion, and mentions that the occupants often did not receive their prescription medication.

“The law is supposed to protect people who are most vulnerable. And obviously, these people are very vulnerable. And we believe that Nikki Budlong took advantage of that vulnerability for her own benefit,” Kleine said.

The affidavit includes details from the investigation into the living conditions. It reports that the home was infested with bugs, had animal and human feces and urine on the ground, and was full of bags of dirty laundry with little usable clothing. According to investigators, one resident had no access to a bathroom and was using a pot with dirty water to use the restroom.

Investigators found that Budlong refused the individuals’ access to their bank accounts and deposited their Social Security benefits into her own accounts.

Budlong retained $1,349.49 from Snider each month, and several hundred dollars from the three other residents as well.

“It’s difficult for us to even find out about it. Usually, the vulnerable adults are not in a position to report it,” Kleine said.

Budlong will appear in Douglas County Jail Court on Wednesday for the first time.

