Driver accidentally crashes in popular restaurant, leaving multiple injured

COVINGTON, Louisiana (WDSU) — The windows of one staple restaurant in Covington are boarded up after the owner said a vehicle plowed through the business. Multiple people were injured, including an infant.

“I heard a really loud boom and at first I thought it was lightning that struck the building,” said Rachel Fleckinger.

It wasn’t lightning that struck a popular pizzeria in Covington.

“It was very surreal, it’s something I think I’m still processing,” Fleckinger said.

Lunch hour took an unexpected turn for the worse at Isabella’s Pizzeria.

Employees feel shaken up after a truck plowed through the restaurant.

“Nobody really would think something is gonna happen like that,” said Fikret Kazan.

Shocking surveillance video showed the moments an older woman accidentally drove her Audi SUV into the business.

“At this point, the baby almost disappeared,” Kazan said.

An 11-month-old infant is in critical condition, among several people injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The mother pulled her out of the rubble. If she would have waited a split second, the baby would’ve been under the car,” Kazan said.

The pizzeria, a neighborhood favorite for more than two decades, was forced to temporarily close its doors while recovering from extensive damage.

“Obviously, us being closed those couple of days put a strain on our employees. We would like to get back to normal and we hope this doesn’t scare people from coming out eat,” Fleckinger said.

Employees are continuing to pray for the infant still recovering in the intensive care unit.

“You know, I’m praying for that little baby that she will survive and make it through this horrible accident,” Kazan said.

The owner said they are planning to get this window fixed in the next few weeks.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.

