‘He is alive, we believe it, we have faith’: Family of missing12-year-old holding on to hope

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — “He is alive, we believe it we have faith,” said Cristine Rosales Fajardo.

A New Orleans East family is holding on to hope.

“We need to find him. We need to be turning over every garbage can, the grass is overgrown in this area…We need every light turned on,” said Fajardo.

They are praying 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez will be found safe, after he mysteriously disappeared six days ago.

“We need everyone to know about this case. It is possibly a kidnapping,” said Fajardo.

His family says Bryan has autism and last Thursday he left out of his bedroom window around 5 a.m.

Just blocks away from his home and less than an hour later, Bryan was spotted on this surveillance video, only wearing an adult diaper, but there’s been no sign of him since.

“We know he walked out, we see it on video, but we don’t know what happened afterwards,” said Fajardo.

The community joining forces with his family, searching for the young boy alongside police.

“He was like very close to us we love him so much and we need to find him because he needs to take his medications,” said Brianna Vasquez.

Bryan’s younger sister Brianna, pleading to the public for help in finding her brother.

“He’s an amazing brother ever since I met him. We miss him a lot and ever since he disappeared nothing was the same without him,” said Brianna Vasquez.

Law enforcement in the air, on the ground, and in the water across New Orleans East are searching, while Bryan’s family says they are not giving up.

“We’re not going to stop,” said Fajardo.

