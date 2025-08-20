Iowa State fans take off out of Des Moines en route to Ireland

By Beau Bowman

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Thousands of Iowa State Cyclone fans are heading to Dublin, Ireland, for a historic event: the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. This marks the first time Iowa State has played an international game, and fans are eager to see the Cyclones face off against their Farmageddon rival, Kansas State, in the season opener.

The excitement was palpable at the Des Moines airport, where fans gathered to embark on what many described as a once-in-a-lifetime trip. “It’s really cool to see something like that happen, and against Kansas State, Farmageddon. Farmageddon in Dublin — that’s phenomenal,” said Wyatt Teeter, a Cyclone fan from Ankeny.

While the game is the highlight of the trip, fans are also looking forward to experiencing Irish culture. “For me, personally, I think I always wanted to have Guinness in Ireland,” said one fan. The Cyclone fan base, known for its enthusiasm, once drank Memphis out of Busch Light during a bowl game.

Despite the sea of Cyclone red, they will have to share the plane with a few Kansas State fans who will be making the journey as well. “I can take it. I can dish it back. It’s all good. We’ll have a good time,” said Matt Carlile, a Wildcat fan from Urbandale.

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, promising an unforgettable start to the college football season for fans on both sides.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.