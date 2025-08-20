Man accused of raping 7-year-old

By Jacob Richey

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — Callaway County prosecutors filed charges against a 30-year-old man from Fulton and accused him of molesting and raping a 7-year-old.

Roland Edward Nazarowski is charged with first-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory rape.

A referral from the Missouri Children’s Division to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said that a 7-year-old reported that Nazarowski had sexually assaulted them in June, according to a probable cause statement.

Nazarowski reportedly denied sexually assaulting the child in an interview with investigators, according to the probable cause statement.

Nazarowski was arrested Monday and is being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

