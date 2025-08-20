“You don’t see this every day,” Neighbors watch historic parish house move

By Hanna Lopez

LUXEMBURG, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Community members gathered to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: the moving of the historic St. Mary’s Parish building.

“It has a lot of weight behind it, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s gonna move,” Neighbor Jody Vandertie, said.

She says they showed up early just to make sure they didn’t miss a thing.

“Our bulletin said it would start today at noon, so we got here at about 10:30 [am],” Vandertie said.

The house was built in 1907 for the parish priest, the second rectory on the site, after the original from 1884.

Father Daniel Schuster says he once lived in the historic home, but restoring it would’ve meant major repairs.

“We would’ve had to lift it up, put in a new foundation, do all kinds of things to save it,” Rev. Daniel Schuster said.

He says that in March, just as the house was about to be torn down, a couple from the congregation stepped in with a different plan.

“They’d like to invest in it, they’d like to move it and relocate it and save this house,” Rev. Schuster said.

The journey is now underway, with the house heading to Birchwood Circle, east of the village.

“You don’t get to see a big house like this move down the street every day,” Neighbor Allen Tlachac said.

Tlachac lives just a block from Saint Mary’s and knew he had to see it up close.

“I’m glad it’s getting moved. I’m glad it’s not being torn down. That was the option: either move it or tear it down,” Tlachac said.

The church is already working on a new parish house, complete with offices and updated amenities for Saint Mary’s teachers.

The house is scheduled to make its move on Wednesday, heading east along County Highway A to its new permanent home.

