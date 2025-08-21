FBI arrests fugitive Cindy Rodriguez Singh in India for North Texas murder of her 6-year-old son

By Doug Myers

Texas (KTVT) — A North Texas woman wanted for the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son has been arrested in India, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list after she fled the country in March 2023, authorities said.

The agency had previously offered a $25,000 reward for her capture, which was later increased to $250,000.

FBI director praises international effort

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest in a post on X, saying Rodriguez Singh is the fourth fugitive on the Ten Most Wanted list to be arrested in the past seven months.

“That’s a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs,” Patel wrote.

He praised law enforcement partners in Texas, New York, and India for their coordination in the case.

Rodriguez Singh indicted in 2023 for murder In October 2023, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Rodriguez Singh on capital murder and additional charges related to her son’s disappearance. Noel Rodriguez Alvarez was last seen in October 2022, but his family did not report him missing until March 2023. An Amber Alert was issued on March 25 of that year.

Witnesses told police Rodriguez Singh had been abusive toward the boy and referred to him as “evil” or “possessed.” She reportedly did not want him near her other children due to his intellectual disabilities.

Officials said the FBI had teams working continuously with international partners to locate Rodriguez Singh. Her husband, Arshdeep Singh, had purchased one-way plane tickets to India for Rodriguez Singh and her other children just days after Noel Rodriguez Alvarez was reported missing, according to law enforcement.

North Texas chief says arrest is just midpoint Everman Police Chief Al Brooks said he felt both surprise and satisfaction at the news of Rodriguez Singh’s arrest in India, but cautioned that this development is only part of the process, noting that investigators still have work ahead and many unanswered questions remain.

Brooks stressed that justice for the child remains the ultimate goal, acknowledging the years of effort poured into the case alongside federal partners.

“No. It’s typically not in a cop’s nature to give up,” Brooks said, describing the countless hours dedicated by his department and others involved.

He added that emotions have run high throughout the nearly three-year investigation and will continue as the case moves forward.

Although the next steps, including Rodriguez Singh’s return to the U.S., are not yet known, Brooks said the case has “never left our minds” and remains close to the hearts of everyone working on it.

In November 2023, the City of Everman honored Noel Rodriguez Alvarez with a new inclusive park, more than a year after his disappearance.

