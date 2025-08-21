‘I’m going to shoot you in the head’: Police address viral video of suspect’s arrest

By Graham Cawthon, Tia Maggio

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — The Savannah Police Department has responded to a video circulating online that shows officers arresting a suspect on Tuesday.

The above video shows two officers taking a suspect into custody, giving him commands while also threatening to shoot the suspect in the head.

According to SPD, before the events captured in the video, officers identified 18-year-old Joshua Watson, who was known to be on bond for illegal possession of a firearm and was a person of interest in a recent aggravated assault at Frazier Homes.

Police initiated a traffic stop after Watson failed to stop at a traffic control signal at East Duffy and Jefferson Street. Watson fled the scene, first on a bicycle and then on foot.

During the pursuit, officers saw that Watson was armed. He ignored commands to stop and made movements suggesting he was reaching for the weapon. The chase ended when Watson fell to the ground, but he continued to resist arrest.

One officer drew a firearm to ensure public and officer safety, while another officer drew a taser but did not deploy it due to the suspect’s proximity.

Watson was eventually taken into custody, and a stolen gun was recovered from his waistband.

Watson faces multiple charges, including theft by receiving a stolen firearm, felony obstruction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 21 and failure to stop at a traffic control signal.

“SPD officers work diligently to keep Savannah safe and respond to threats with professionalism,” said Chief Lenny Gunther. “In this case, officers were dealing with an armed individual and had to make split-second decisions to protect themselves and the public. I am thankful that the skill of the responding officers ensured no injuries to the suspect or the SPD officers. As with all use-of-force incidents, this situation will undergo a thorough review to ensure all actions taken were appropriate. We remain committed to accountability and transparency, and I appreciate the community’s patience and trust during this process.”

In line with SPD policy, the incident will undergo a formal use-of-force investigation.

