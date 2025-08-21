Invasive tick species that can reproduce without mating found in Maine for the first time

By Francis Flisiuk

ORONO, Maine (WMTW) — University of Maine researchers say an invasive Asian longhorned tick has been detected in the state for the first time, raising new concerns for livestock, wildlife and public health.

The tick, identified through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s passive tick surveillance program, was found in Cumberland County and later confirmed by staff at the UMaine Extension Tick Lab. Additional searches in the surrounding area did not turn up more specimens.

“This discovery underscores the critical importance of continued tick surveillance in Maine,” said Griffin Dill, director of the UMaine Extension Tick Lab. “While this appears to be an isolated case, we are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and federal partners. Early detection is essential to understanding and mitigating the potential risks associated with this species.”

The specimen found was a juvenile nymph, which cannot reproduce. However, the species is known for its ability to rapidly multiply because females can reproduce without mating.

According to UMaine, the Asian longhorned tick was first confirmed in the United States in New Jersey in 2017 and has since been reported in more than 20 states. The tick feeds on a wide variety of hosts, including pets, people, livestock and wildlife. In some regions, it has been linked to transmission of a pathogen that can make cattle seriously sick.

Researchers said it is not yet clear if the tick can spread pathogens found in Maine. Monitoring efforts are being expanded and the public is encouraged to take precautions. The Department of Agriculture recommends using veterinarian-approved tick preventives for livestock and pets, performing regular tick checks, and keeping landscapes brush-free to limit tick habitat.

“If you find an unusual-looking tick or suspect an infestation, don’t hesitate to report it to DACF,” said Dr. Rachael Fiske, assistant state veterinarian. “In this and every instance, early detection is key to protecting Maine’s livestock, pets, wildlife and public health.”

