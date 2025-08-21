Man allegedly attacks Planet Fitness staff, leads police on chase

By Joe Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked the staff of a Planet Fitness in West Bloomfield Township and later led police on a high-speed chase.

West Bloomfield police responded to the Planet Fitness on Orchard Lake Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a caller reported a man was punching gym staff and charging at them with a metal object, according to police.

When officers arrived at the gym parking lot, they found the man in his vehicle. He allegedly attempted to run over an officer, police say, and struck several police cars before leading police on a high-speed chase onto the roadway and into a nearby subdivision.

Police say the man resisted officers but was later taken into custody.

The suspect and an officer were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Planet Fitness issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s incident:

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our employees, members, and guests is a top priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind. The local franchise group is working closely with police in their investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional inquiries to the appropriate authorities.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call West Bloomfield police at 248-975-8999.

