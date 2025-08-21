Man charged with killing father, says he ‘cut his head off’

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — WARNING: Some viewers could find the contents of this story too disturbing.

Court documents say the man arrested after a long standoff in Jeffersonville, Indiana killed his father and “cut off his head.”

WLKY obtained the probable cause affidavit for Bryce Winnecke on Monday.

On Friday, Bryce Winnecke was arrested at his mother’s house, where he also lived, on Callaway Drive after an hourslong standoff.

First, they were called to a nearby home on Summerlin Place, where they found a body without a head.

According to a probable cause affidavit, that body is that of Winnecke’s father, Erich Winnecke, who lived at that location.

The documents say Bryce Winnecke’s mother called dispatch to check on Erich, her ex-husband, because she believed her son had hurt him.

According to her, Bryce had been “very upset” with his father for several weeks, and there was “serious contention” between them.

She told police she and her other son had gone to the father’s house that Friday and found his body in the bedroom.

Two days prior to that, documents say Erich had told the mother Bryce had been acting “delusional” and “very weird.” The next day, Erich did not respond to her texts.

The mother said she called Bryce after discovering Erich’s body, and he said, “I killed him. I went over to dad’s because he is the evilest person that ever lived. I cut his head off.”

The documents say Erich also had a “number” of other stab wounds, and there was blood on the walls and ceiling.

When police got to the second scene— where Bryce was arrested—they said they saw him carrying a plastic bag with something inside that was “approximately the size of a human head.” He also had a large knife, described as more than a foot in length.

After he was arrested, police said they found the head in a plastic bag in a “secret room” under the stairs.

As for exactly when the suspected murder occurred, police say it was some time between late Aug. 13 and when the body was discovered the morning of Aug. 15.

Bryce was seen on video multiple times in that timeframe at his father’s house, including on Aug. 15, around 9:47 a.m., leaving with the bag suspected to be carrying the head.

His mother told police that less than an hour before that, Bryce ran downstairs, grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and flew out of the residence.

Here is an overview of the timeline based on the probable cause:

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Bryce sends Erich a text saying he “un-forgives him.” (time not provided) 10 p.m. – Erich and Bryce’s mother talk on the phone about Bryce’s behavior. 11:53 p.m. – Bryce is seen on camera at Erich’s door.

Thursday, Aug. 14

12:47 a.m. – Bryce is seen leaving his father’s house. Mother sends several texts to Erich that go unanswered. (time not provided)

Friday, Aug. 15

9:15 a.m. – Bryce flies out of his home with a knife. 10:16 a.m. – Police arrive at the mother’s home and find Bryce outside. Sometime before 2:30 p.m. – Bryce is brought into custody after a SWAT standoff. Bryce Winnecke is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

He was supposed to have a hearing on Monday, but it has been delayed to Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.