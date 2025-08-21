Police arrest several people for stealing, selling hundreds of memorial vases from cemeteries

By Keeley Thomas, Tyra Tillman

Click here for updates on this story

Nebraska (KETV) — Council Bluffs police have arrested several people in connection to stealing more than 800 memorial vases from cemeteries across Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Police said someone called in a tip when they saw a vehicle with multiple memorial vases drive by a scrap metal recycler.

According to investigators, two former Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery employees started stealing vases in July. They were working with six other people to scrap the vases for money.

The total money loss is more than $100,000, officials said.

Police said they’ve arrested four suspects so far: Shane Jackson, 52, Kenneth Meyerott, 66, Frankie Diaz-Lopez, 26, and Miranda Shamblin, 27.

Council Bluff police said they’re still looking for four other suspects: Kristin Davenport, 44, Tracey Klahn. 50, Patt Vance, 59, and Larry Trusler, 58.

If you have any information on the suspect still at-large, call Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.