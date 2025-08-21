Prosecutors want man charged in decapitation case moved to different jail

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Bryce Winnecke, the man charged with decapitating his father in Jeffersonville, moved to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Winnecke was arrested on Aug. 15 at his mother’s home following an hourslong standoff.

Court records say Winnecke killed his father and cut his head off.

In court documents, Winnecke’s mother said he and his father, who is her ex-husband, had been contentious for several weeks. Bryce was allegedly upset with his father over something.

When police found Erich Winnecke’s body on Aug. 15, court records say he had multiple stab wounds, with blood on the walls and ceilings of his home on Summerlin Place.

His father’s head was later found under the stairs at his mother’s house on Callaway Drive.

Police believe the murder happened between Aug. 13 and 15.

Bryce Winnecke is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Now, prosecutors have filed a motion to have Bryce housed at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

This comes after he appeared in court with a welt on his head, which is from him slamming it into a wall, according to the motion. His attorneys said they plan to use an insanity defense.

In the motion, prosecutors say Bryce has “demonstrated violent or aggressive behavior that poses a substantial threat to the inmate.”

The motion will be heard on Thursday.

Winnecke is being held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.