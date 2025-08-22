Billboards addressing campus antisemitism go up near University of Kansas

By Nick Sloan

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KMBC) — Two new billboards from a national nonprofit are now up near the University of Kansas, aiming to draw attention to antisemitism on college campuses.

JewBelong, a New York-based organization that works to make Judaism accessible and confront antisemitism, installed the signs along I-70 this week ahead of KU’s football season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 23.

The billboards will remain in place through Nov. 10, the group says.

One sign reads, “You don’t need to be a Jew to protect Jews.”

The other says, “Jewish students don’t need your pity. Just your spine.”

The nonprofit cited past incidents on Kansas campuses as part of the reason for the campaign, including protesters disrupting a pro-Israel speaker during an Oct. 7 survivor event in 2024 and vandalism at the AEPi Jewish fraternity house the previous year.

Kansas saw a 122% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2022 to 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

