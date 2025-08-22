Santa Cruz nonprofit speaks out after Black Lives Matter banner stolen for third time

By Briana Mathaw

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) — A nonprofit in Santa Cruz is speaking out after the theft of its Black Lives Matter banner, again. The Walnut Avenue Family and Women’s Center says this is the third time the banner has been stolen, and they believe it’s no coincidence.

“This is where the flag was right here. You can see where the nails and the installments are placed. But obviously there’s no flag missing. And as you see, we have to put it up higher and higher every time that it’s ripped down or vandalized.” Amanda Coto said.

The center has long displayed the banner on the side of its building. It’s more than a sign, it represents support for the Black community. The repeated targeting of this specific banner, staff say, is a clear message.

“We did file a police report because it is vandalism and is trespassing and all of those things. So we did make a police report.” Amanda Coto said.

According to the center, the second theft came with a disturbing note.

“Three times that have been missing. The second time when it was stolen, the person actually left a note and it referenced something to the effect on White Lives Matter, too.” Amanda Coto said.

Other signs posted on the building were left untouched. It’s only the Black Lives Matter banner that continues to be removed.

“We have had graffiti and tags, but nothing specifically like this, where it’s an obvious there’s teeth attached. So, there’s a reason, you know, there’s an intentional reason that they’re doing this. And unfortunately, it’s a message of hate.” Amanda Coto said.

Now, the center is taking steps to prevent further vandalism.

“We have had discussions and because it’s the third time, we’re looking at some possible options for some security cameras just facing in particular that corner, because that is the only sign. We have multiple signs, banners around the building.” Amanda Coto said.

Community members have responded with support. One local activist says the crime goes far beyond the banner itself.

“It’s disheartening. At the end of the day, you can steal a banner, but you can’t steal belonging. You know, this isn’t just about a banner on the wall. It’s about a community right to be seen, to be protected and to be proud.” Ayo Banjo said.

Ayo Banjo, who has worked with the nonprofit in the past, says the fact that a group serving victims of domestic violence was targeted makes it even more painful.

“To target not just a nonprofit, but one that serves domestic violence in the disproportionate, serves Black residents.” Ayo Banjo said.

Banjo says this isn’t an isolated act.

“We’ve seen with the sign, with the street art, now with this situation going on, with the flier being missed you know, all of these things are revealing patterns.” Ayo Banjo said.

Despite the repeated thefts, the Walnut Avenue Family and Women’s Center isn’t backing down.

“Every time that banner returns, it’s a small act of resistance.” Ayo Banjo said.

“I think we’re just always going to maintain our stance. And just because people have any feelings about it, it’s not going to change our minds. If anything, as you notice, we just have to keep putting it up higher, making it a little less reachable for folks.” Amanda Coto said.

The center has already ordered another banner and have recieved a even small donation to help.

