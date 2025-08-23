Shark sighting closes Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, again

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

Click here for updates on this story

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) — For the second day in a row, Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, was closed to swimming Friday because of a shark sighting.

Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water and follow lifeguard instructions, Gloucester Beaches posted on Facebook.

Good Harbor Beach was closed Thursday because of a shark sighting at nearby Long Beach. It was later reopened after officials said they did not observe any shark activity.

Gloucester is about 45 miles north of Boston.

WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.