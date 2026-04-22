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Local Forecast

Breezy & mild today and into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:33 AM
Published 5:59 AM

A Wind Advisory will expire later this morning, but the breeziness will linger through this afternoon.

A storm to our North is churning up some gusty winds and helping to keep temps nicely in check through the weekend.

Winds will still gust into the 30 m.p.h. range through this afternoon and early evening.

Highs today will come in slightly below our seasonal average of 88, warming a degree of two tomorrow & Friday.

Breeziness persists into the weekend, with an addition boost of cooler air. Temps will be in the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday before warming up next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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